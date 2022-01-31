GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTXO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 575,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get GTX alerts:

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.