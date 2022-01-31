Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 197,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,105. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

