Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Grows By 62.5%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,879. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

