Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Grows By 62.5%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,879. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
