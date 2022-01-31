Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

