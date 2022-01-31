Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 327,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.