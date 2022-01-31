TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $$55.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

