-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of S traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,324. SentinelOne has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

