Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 126 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,260.93).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 123 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,157.31).

Shares of LON MAB1 traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,300 ($17.54). 5,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,368.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,346.71. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £691.67 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

