Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 39,029,728 Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 39,029,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,122,378.24 ($4,212,598.81).
ZEN traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 418,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Zenith Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.