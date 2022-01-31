Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 39,029,728 Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 39,029,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,122,378.24 ($4,212,598.81).

ZEN traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 418,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Zenith Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

