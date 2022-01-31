Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.56.

