FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of COST opened at $492.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

