Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,188,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of KO opened at $60.84 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

