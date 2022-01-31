Avenir Corp Purchases Shares of 1,607 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

