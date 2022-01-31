Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 95.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

