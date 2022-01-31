Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

