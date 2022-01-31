Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FCAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,958. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAX. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $18,569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

