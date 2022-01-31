Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $87.74

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.74, but opened at $82.50. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 62,090 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.