Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 135.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,168. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

