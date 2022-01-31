Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.07.

NYSE ALV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

