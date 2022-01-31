Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,295. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

