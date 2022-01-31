Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.14. 3,030,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,816,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

