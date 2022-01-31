-$0.13 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

