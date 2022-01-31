TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TerraUSD has a market cap of $11.27 billion and approximately $356.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,273,623,849 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

