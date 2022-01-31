Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. 251,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,106,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

