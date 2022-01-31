Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 13,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,775. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

