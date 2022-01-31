Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Achieves $243.09 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Telos has a total market cap of $243.09 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.