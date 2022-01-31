40,001 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $464.57 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $437.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

