Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $18.38 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.