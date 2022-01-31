Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.36. 839,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574,756. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

