Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $59,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.69. 20,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.