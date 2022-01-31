Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

