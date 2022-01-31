Valinor Management L.P. Sells 4,813,971 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Valinor Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,737,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813,971 shares during the period. NextDecade makes up 100.0% of Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valinor Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of NextDecade worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextDecade by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

