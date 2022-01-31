Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 8.9% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.37. 479,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,120,014. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

