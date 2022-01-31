Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,633 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.62 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

