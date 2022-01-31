ParkinGo Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $3,659.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,890.70 or 0.99855043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00484307 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

