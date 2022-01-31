$424.88 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $424.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,047. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

