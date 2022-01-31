AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.30 Million

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $408.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

