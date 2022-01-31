Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.78. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

