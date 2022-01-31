Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,937,332. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.