TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 204,702 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

