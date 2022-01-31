TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 204,702 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of -0.05.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.