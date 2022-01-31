AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 8,558 put options.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 184,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

