V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.65. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. V.F. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

