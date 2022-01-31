Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:EPHYW traded down 0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,189. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 3.18.

