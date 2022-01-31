Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.07. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 104,141 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.