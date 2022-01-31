First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

