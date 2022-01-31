Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.86 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

