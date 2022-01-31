Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.