Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 37,350 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

FCX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 347,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,333,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

