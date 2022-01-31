Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.