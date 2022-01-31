Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.98. 61,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,286. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

